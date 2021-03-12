First Lady of Virginia and Virginia Secretary of Public Instruction visit Frederick County Middle School

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — First Lady of Virginia Pamela Northam and Virginia Secretary of Public Instruction James Lane visited Frederick County Middle School.

The visit to Frederick County Middle School focused on the operation of the school system’s hybrid learning model through the pandemic.

The visit included meeting teachers and students and a tour of some of the school’s collaborative classrooms including the STEAM center, and the school’s wellness and fitness center. The First Lady also took the time to hand out special coins to staff as part of the “First Lady coin challenge” for a job well done in setting a good example for reopening schools safely during the pandemic.

The school system is currently working to expand in-person learning before the end of the school year and has been doing hybrid learning since the start of the 2020-2021 school year.