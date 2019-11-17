First Girl Scout Nation’s Capital Expo kicks off in Chantilly

So we really focused on making sure everything was hands on and girl scouting we have four pillars which is science, technology, engineering, and math

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDMV)– Smiling faces, happy parents, and excitement filled Dulles Expo Center for the first Girl Scout Nations Capital Expo.

Lidia Soto-Harmon, CEO of Girls Scouts Nation’s Capital said, “Today is an incredibly important day for girl scouts we’re celebrating all things girl scouts we have 10,000 people coming out to the expo center to learn everything from rock climbing to robotics, you name it.”

Hewett Packard Enterprise also partnered with Girl Scout Nations Capital to encourage more girls to get into stem fields.

“So we really focused on making sure everything was hands-on and girl scouting we have four pillars which are science, technology, engineering, and math stem. Entrepreneurship, the outdoors, and life skills, so everything that is happening today involves one of those pillars” said Harmon.

Out of the many girl scouts there, one-seventh grader has been on the Today show and has spoken to Ellen DeGeneres about her book “Raise Your Hand”.

” I was in 4th grade when I started noticing that boys would raise there hands more than girls and the girls were kind of just sitting there being silent, maybe if they knew the answer but they were just too shy to say it so I talked to my mom about this because I was shy myself raising my hand so then I talked to my girl scout troop about it and they also said they were shy to raise there hand in class” said girl scout, Alice Tapper

This motivated Tapper to write a children’s book. She said being at the expo has taught her she can be confident and do things she didn’t think she could do.