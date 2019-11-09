First fall charity event kicks off in Arlington

Virginia

Neb will provide meal bags and snack itmes to various schools in Prince William County

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM)– A local organization called Hearts of Empowerment kicked off their first Charity Fall Festival in Arlington, Virginia.

Hearts of Empowerment is a non-profit organization that provides financial assistance to others. Heart of empowerment partnered with another organization called “For the Love of Others” for the festival. Food trucks, music, and a variety of games were just some of the activities the festival had.

The proceeds from this event will go to “For The Love Of Others” in support of their “No Empty Bellies” program. No Empty Bellies (N.E.B) is a program that addresses the issues of children living in food insecure households.
N.E.B will provide meal bags and snack times to various schools in Prince William County.

