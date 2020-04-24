First COVID-19 patient death in Lord Fairfax Health District reported

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A COVID-19 patient in Shenandoah County has died, becoming the Lord Fairfax Health District’s first virus related death, the health district said on Friday.

Aside from the patient’s county of residence, no other information was released regarding age or prior medical conditions.

“This tragic event underscores that fact that COVID-19 is widespread in the Valley and throughout Virginia, and it is up to all of us to minimize its effect,” said LFHD director Director Dr. Colin Greene. “Everyone, especially high-risk individuals, are strongly advised to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill: practice social distancing, stay at home as much as possible, and wear a cloth face covering when outside the home and likely to encounter others.”

Shenandoah County has 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Virginia Dept. of Health on April 24.

The Lord Fairfax Health District includes:

Clarke County Health Department

Frederick/Winchester Environmental Health

Frederick/Winchester Health Department

Page County Health Department

Shenandoah County Health Department

Warren County Health Department

The district’s first positive case was confirmed on March 22, a woman in her 30s who was showing mild symptoms, according the Virginia Dept. of Health.

To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to: