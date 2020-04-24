First COVID-19 patient death in Lord Fairfax Health District reported

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A COVID-19 patient in Shenandoah County has died, becoming the Lord Fairfax Health District’s first virus related death, the health district said on Friday.
Aside from the patient’s county of residence, no other information was released regarding age or prior medical conditions.
“This tragic event underscores that fact that COVID-19 is widespread in the Valley and throughout Virginia, and it is up to all of us to minimize its effect,” said LFHD director Director Dr. Colin Greene. “Everyone, especially high-risk individuals, are strongly advised to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill: practice social distancing, stay at home as much as possible, and wear a cloth face covering when outside the home and likely to encounter others.”
Shenandoah County has 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Virginia Dept. of Health on April 24.
The Lord Fairfax Health District includes:
- Clarke County Health Department
- Frederick/Winchester Environmental Health
- Frederick/Winchester Health Department
- Page County Health Department
- Shenandoah County Health Department
- Warren County Health Department
The district’s first positive case was confirmed on March 22, a woman in her 30s who was showing mild symptoms, according the Virginia Dept. of Health.
To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to:
- Stay home as much as possible, except for essential travel;
- If you must go out in public, wear a cloth face covering;
- Stay home when you are sick;
- Avoid contact with sick people;
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing;
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces;
- If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor;
- Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public; and
- Avoid close contact with crowds of any size, and avoid any crowd of more than 10 people.
- The CDC also recommends the use of cloth face coverings when outside the home and near others.
