First COVID-19 death in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va (WDVM)– The first COVID-19 related death in Stafford County, Virginia was reported on Saturday.

According to the Rappahannock area health district, the first reported death in the area was a man in his 80s. The patient passed away at Mary Washington hospital Saturday morning.

The Virginia department of health reports that overall, there are 144 confirmed cases in the Rappahannock area, with 67 in Stafford County, 47 in Spotsylvania County, 13 in King George County and six in Caroline county.