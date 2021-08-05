First COVID-19 child death in Eastern region reported by Virginia Department of Health

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health reported its first child COVID-19 death in Virginia’s Eastern health region on Thursday.

VDH says the child was between 10 and 19 years old and died from complications with COVID-19. VDH did not specify where exactly the child was from, but a spokesperson said the death will be reflected in Friday’s updated numbers from the health department. Virginia so far has reported 8 child deaths out of the 11,546 total to date; two deaths in the 0-9 age group and six deaths in the 10-19 age group.

The first child in the commonwealth to die from COVID-19 was a teenager in the Southside Health District back in September 2020.

“We extend our condolences to the family and friends of this child at this time of great loss,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “COVID-19 has taken thousands of lives from us, and every death is a tragedy. The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. As we have seen in recent weeks, a COVID variant, the Delta variant, spreads more easily from one person to another. We have made progress in these past months against this virus, but a tragic event like the death of this young child is a stark reminder that our work is not done.”

The Eastern Region includes Hampton Roads, the Eastern Shore, Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck.