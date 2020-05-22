Firefighters respond to house fire in Bailey’s Crossroads area

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Update: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue personnel put out a house fire in the Bailey’s Crossroads area on Friday. There were no injuries reported.
The fire and rescue department tweeted at 5:13 p.m. that a fire could be seen from an upstairs window of the two-story single family home in the 5900 block of 6th Street. It was extinguished by 5:25 p.m. and now investigators are working to determine the cause.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
MORE NEWS ON WDVM
- Local soul food eatery thrives amid pandemic after wave of community support
- Son charged with murdering dad during Zoom call with about 20 other people
- Big Ten announces cancellation of in-person football media days
- Testing, tracing strategy key to preventing COVID-19 flare-ups, lawmakers say
- Dems criticize ‘millionaire tax giveaway,’ GOP says it’s nothing new
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App