Firefighters respond to house fire in Bailey’s Crossroads area

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Update: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue personnel put out a house fire in the Bailey’s Crossroads area on Friday. There were no injuries reported.

The fire and rescue department tweeted at 5:13 p.m. that a fire could be seen from an upstairs window of the two-story single family home in the 5900 block of 6th Street. It was extinguished by 5:25 p.m. and now investigators are working to determine the cause.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

