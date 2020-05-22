Firefighters respond to house fire in Bailey’s Crossroads area

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Update: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue personnel put out a house fire in the Bailey’s Crossroads area on Friday. There were no injuries reported.

The fire and rescue department tweeted at 5:13 p.m. that a fire could be seen from an upstairs window of the two-story single family home in the 5900 block of 6th Street. It was extinguished by 5:25 p.m. and now investigators are working to determine the cause.

UPDATE – house fire in the 5900 block of 6th Street in the Bailey's Crossroads area: fire is out. No reported injuries at this time. Fire Investigators on scene to determine cause. #FCFRD https://t.co/8D2V5X3YSk — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) May 22, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated.

