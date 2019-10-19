Fire Station 7 Permanently Closing in Arlington

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Fire Department announced they are permanently closing Fire Station 7.

The historic fire station located in Fairlington neighborhood in South Arlington is closing due to structural safety concerns. Other nearby fire stations will continue to meet fire and emergency service needs in this area of the county. The county is also developing a process to determine how the site will be used in the future.

“Unfortunately it’s age and the size of our equipment, has created some problems with its structural integrity,” said Captain Justin Tirelli, Public Information Officer of the Arlington County Fire Department. “Because of that we had to bring in some engineers to take a look at it and they determined that it really wasn’t sufficient to hold our current equipment. “

Fire station 7 served communities of Arlington County for over 70 years and primarily served the Fairlington neighborhood.