Fire & Rescue investigates garden apartment fire, one dead

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Fire & Rescue Department is investigating an apartment fire in Falls Church that happened Sunday morning.

Crews were called just before 6:00 a.m. and saw fire coming out of two windows on the third floor of the garden apartment complex on the 2900 block of Kings Chapel Road. One person was found dead inside.

Fairfax City Fire & Rescue and Arlington County Fire & Rescue assisted and the flames were out about 90 minutes later. One person was sent to the hospital for a checkup.