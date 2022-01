MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — A McLean house fire is under investigation after it caught fire on Saturday.

Fairfax Fire Rescue and the Arlington County Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 1500 block of Dominion Hill Court, in McLean.

Officials say they arrived at the home completely engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished. All occupants were reported safe, and no one was injured.