Fire investigators are asking for help to find person of interest in garage storage room fire

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax Fire investigators are asking for the public’s help to find a person of interest in connection to a reported fire.

The fire happened on December 19th of 2020 in the lower level of a parking garage in the 9300 block of Lee Highway. According to officials, the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it resulted in $11,000 worth of damages.

Photos have been released of three persons of interest who may have information on the fire. one person was seen skateboarding in the garage, and the two other individuals were seen hanging around a bench in the garage around the time of the fire.

One person was seen skateboarding in the garage from approximately 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m on December 18, 2020. Two other individuals were seen skateboarding and hanging around a bench in the garage from approximately 8:00 p.m. on December 18, 2020, to 12:45 a.m. on December 19, 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to call this incident is asked to contact Lieutenant Michael Adams with the Office of the Fire Marshal, Fire Investigation Section at (571) 221-1031.