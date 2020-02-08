Fire engulfs 2 buildings, some townhouses on Poag St in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — A four-alarm fire engulfed two buildings and some townhouses that were under construction in Alexandria, Virginia on Saturday morning.

A five-story building and a two-story building on the 2300 block of Poag St caught fire around 9 a.m., the Fairfax County Fire Captain said. The fire also spread to some townhouses behind the two buildings that were under construction. Route 1 in that area was shut down.

As of 12:30 p.m., crews are still working to put the fire out. Authorities have not determined the origin of the fire and have not confirmed that anyone was injured.

The structure fire south of Alexandria can actually be seen in several different satellite and radar products, which we use daily when forecasting the weather. Here is a quick 4-panel image showing a few examples. pic.twitter.com/Adjkq6mtdH — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) February 8, 2020

WDVM reporter Kelsey Jones said she sees several ambulances and at least seven Fairfax County Police Department cars at the scene. Avoid the area.

UPDATE Poag Street. This is located in the Groveton area of Fairfax County. Latest video from scene. Wind conditions are posing challenges for crews. @ArlingtonVaFD and @AlexandriaVAFD assisting. #FCFRD #FairfaxCounty pic.twitter.com/ZjbMGiIjEC — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) February 8, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated.