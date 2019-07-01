Fire destroys home, displacing 2 residents and injuring firefighter

The cause of the fire is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

GREAT FALLS, Va. (WDVM) — A spokesperson with Fairfax County Fire & Rescue Department reports a fire started in the attached garage of a three-story home on Clarks Branch Rd. over the weekend.

The fire department called it a “heavy fire”: It took a combined effort with crews from Montgomery County, Sterling, and Loudoun County, firefighters put out the flames in a few hours.

Two residents are displaced and a firefighter sustained minor injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.