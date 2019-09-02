Fire damages store, car in Centreville shopping center

Virginia

No injuries reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation

CENTREVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Fire and Rescue is investigating a fire that broke out in a Centreville shopping center on Monday morning.

Around 6 a.m., crews responded to a building fire on the 5100 block of Westfields Boulevard. Officials say an outside fire extended to the rear of the building and at least one vehicle. Fortunately, crews were able to put the fire out before it spread to the inside of the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

