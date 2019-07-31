Fire burns through 4 homes in Ashburn, 2 ruled uninhabitable

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — Two homes in Loudoun County were destroyed by an intense fire that broke out early Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the fire broke out around 3:20 a.m. on the 20000 block of Millstead Drive in Ashburn, Va. The original call came in for two homes that went up in flames. Officials say no civilians were injured in the fire. One firefighter, however, was treated for a minor burn. Officials say a total of four homes were damaged, two of them are now uninhabitable.

“It’s very unusual, normally when you have a fire in your home someone will witness a working smoke alarm. In this case, the home that was originally involved in the fire was unoccupied and the remaining homes on either side families were either on out of town and weren’t home so the fire went undetected for a period of time until either a neighbor or passerby contacted our dispatch center,” said Chief Keith Johnson with the Loudoun County Fire & Rescue Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.