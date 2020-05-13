Fire and Rescue worker released from hospital after battling COVID-19

First responder Sam Neglia was released from the hospital Tuesday after battling with COVID-19 for the past month.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — On Tuesday evening, a Loudoun County Fire and Rescue employee was released from the hospital after his battle with COIVD-19.

Sam Neglia was tested positive for COVID-19 and has been at the Inova Loudoun Hospital for the last 28 days. As Neglia was being released, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue members, as well as some Inova Loudoun Hospital workers, were there cheering him on. Everyone was happy to see Neglia in good health.

“We see the horror stories every day in the news about the deaths that are occurring because of this,” said Keith Johnson, Chief of Loudoun County Fire and Rescue. “So, when one of our own members actually walks out on their own is pretty powerful.”

Chief Johnson also mentioned that Sam is already looking to get back to work as a first responder to help those dealing with COVID-19.