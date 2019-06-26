Fire and rescue wins award for improving treatment of heart attack patients

Virginia

Award recognizes EMS teams for efficiency

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Winchester Fire and Rescue received an award for implementing an improvement plan for treating patients with severe heart attacks.

The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Plus award recognizes rescue teams for their ability to quickly identify heart attack symptoms and trigger an early response from the awaiting hospital staff. More than 250,000 people each year experience blockage of blood flow to the heart.

So we have run, in the city of Winchester 261 calls in 2018 for that non-traumatic chest pain, of those 261, 13 of our citizens were actually having heart attacks and we were able to meet the parameters,” said Winchester Fire and Rescue Chief William Garrett.

Fire and rescue officials say since they are the first point of medical contact, it’s important that they save precious minutes of treatment time.

