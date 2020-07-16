Fire and Rescue Chief Linaburg has announced his intent to retire

FREDRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — After 30 years of service, The Frederick County, Virginia Fire and Rescue Chief is retiring.

Chief Linaburg said in a letter to County Administrator Kris Tierney:

“After careful consideration, I have decided that this is the right time for both my family and me to make this change in our lives. Words alone cannot express how much of an honor it has been to serve the Department and the community that I grew up in for these past 30 years.”

DurinG Linaburg’s time with the department, he has seen an all-volunteer system evolve into a combination fire and rescue system to meet the demands of our ever changing community.

The Department is now an all hazards system, providing technical rescue, fire suppression, and hazardous material response.

The Department said it has dedicated Training Officers to ensure our responders have the best possible, and the Fire Marshal’s Office ensures that buildings are built and maintained through fire inspections, fire prevention, investigation, and public education.

“I am very thankful I had this opportunity 30 years ago to do a job that I loved, and it’s, the old cliché but, you never work a day in your life if you like what you’re doing,” said Linaburg

County Administrator Tierney will work with Linaburg, the Board of Supervisors, and the Fire and Rescue Department leadership on a transition plan for the department.

