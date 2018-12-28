Find out where your holiday gifts and gadgets are welcome

More from Northern Virginia

While it’s an exciting time to get out and play with new holiday gifts and gadgets, officials in Fairfax County say be sure to do so without breaking any rules.

That means understanding which gifts are welcomed into local parks.

Drones were a popular gift this year but officials say be sure to only fly them in parks where they are permitted and always follow FAA regulations.

Projectile items like guns and toy rockets are not allowed.

If you got a new puppy, be sure to keep your furry friend on a leash and no visiting dog parks until they are at least four months old and not in heat.

“We do ask that you respect other park goers and the wildlife in the park and make sure it’s a friendly and safe place for everybody that’s enjoying the parks,” said Cristin Bratt, Public Information Officer for Fairfax County Parks Authority.

Additional tips from county officials include the following:

Knives with a blade more than four inches in length are prohibited, unless you’re using them to prepare food. Metal detectors may only be used with the FCPA’s express written permission.

Take your new skates for a spin at the Mount Vernon ice rink, but don’t tempt fate by skating on any body of water in a park. Keep bicycles and skis on established trails, walkways and roadways. No off-trail use. Similarly, do not sled or tube or ski on our golf courses once the snow arrives.

Keep the ear buds in your ears. If you want to play something loud enough for everyone around you to hear, you need written permission from the Park Authority.

If you want to spend the night in your new tent, plan to stay in a designated area, register and pay the appropriate fees.

For more information, please contact the Public Information Office at 703-324-8662.