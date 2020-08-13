Fiber-to-the-home broadband service is coming to eligible Loudoun County residents

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Nearly 1,000 Loudoun County residents will be receiving fiber-in-the-home broadband service.

The initiative by All Points Broadband will allow eligible residents access to the gigabit-cable broadband.

The area that will be receiving the broadband is in an area of the county wth challenging terrain for the cabled and a lower population density.

As COVID-19 continues, residents working from home and children learning virtually have a growing need for the access.

All Points Broadband says that they need the public’s help to make the program work.

“It’s really important that customers who can be served by this new fiber-optic broadband network take the time to contact us,” said Jimmy Carr, CEO of All Points Broadband. “We’re asking people who want gigabit broadband access to contact us within the next thirty days.”

Eligible residents will be contacted via mail and are encouraged to pre-register online between now and September 15.