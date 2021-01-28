FEMA grants Arlington County more than $2 million for COVID-19 vaccine efforts

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) plans to give Arlington more than $2 million to support the distribution of coronavirus vaccines.

According to health systems like Inova, supply of the COVID-19 vaccine has been severely diminished after a switch in the state’s distribution method.

Matt De Ferranti, County Board Chair said “we will be reaching out to over 3,000 Arlington residents over the age of 75 whose appointments were canceled. Right now as you know supply is the issue there simply not enough doses for everyone who is eligible to receive them.”

FEMA’s support will go toward storage supplies, staffing, PPE, transportation support, and other equipment to ensure facilities align with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Emergency Management officials said the county is prepared to vaccinate about 2,000 people daily.

“Public health team has your name on our list and is working to get those appointments rescheduled just as quickly as we possibly can. You will hear from Arlington County directly when vaccine doses become available” said Ferranti.

Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner said they will keep working to ensure the commonwealth has the resources it needs to best respond to this pandemic.

Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton (VA-10) also wrote to FEMA.

“I know people are really frustrated, and I understand that, but that’s one of the reasons Congressman Beyer, Connolly, and I wrote a letter together to FEMA to request that they open a new mass vaccination site somewhere in Northern Virginia because that will alleviate some of our issues with getting the supply,” said Wexton

Wexton said along with the supply, a strong workforce is also needed to vaccinate people in an orderly fashion.

“President Biden has made it a priority to get more supplies of vaccine, just announcing that the Administration is going to purchase another 200 million doses, and that they’re going to guarantee a 3 week of supply at any given time to each state and locality,” said Wexton. “This will ensure that there able to make those first appointments and ensure that there will be an adequate supply for those second follow up booster vaccines.”

According to officials, the representatives also said that Arlington County also has the highest percentage of individuals willing to be vaccinated in the country at 92%, followed by neighboring jurisdictions in the region.