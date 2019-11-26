Felony charges for Front Royal man in juvenile victim case

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — A Front Royal man was arrested and charged with two felonies related to sexually assaulting a juvenile.

Anthony Harry Sutton, 67, is charged with object sexual penetration and forcible sodomy, after the victim reported the allegations to her mother, according to the Front Royal Police Department. No other details regarding the investigation can be revealed yet, authorities said.

Sutton is held without bond at the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail. Police said more charges may come from the investigation. If anyone has tips regarding the case, they can contact Front Royal Police Detective L.J. Waller at (540) 636-2208 or by email at lwaller@frontroyalva.com.