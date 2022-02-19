Fees waived at Animal Welfare League of Alexandria Adoption Event

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Animal Welfare League of Alexandria is hosting an adoption event to place their larger furry friends into welcoming homes.

Over a dozen dogs are available for adoption during the event.

“Our goal this weekend is to help more than a dozen of our larger pups find amazing homes,” said Gina Hardter, Director of Marketing and Communications, Animal Welfare of Alexandria.

Animals weighing over 30 pounds are all up for adoption to highlight larger dogs often overlooked, like 2-year-old Arnold, who needs a home.

“One of the dogs that we’re hoping will get adopted is Arnold. He’s been with us since the beginning of November, and we’re really hoping that he can find his family,” said Sean Furmage, Adoption Manager, Animal Welfare League of Alexandria.

The shelter cares for more than 2 thousand animals per year, and organizers say they hope to get their larger pups adopted.

Fees are waived for all pets weighing more than 30 pounds until Feb. 21. For more information, visit www.alexandriaanimals.org.