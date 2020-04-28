Feel the “LOVE & HOPE” in Manassas’ Historic Old Town

“I hope that people will find the motivation to express their hope for the situation everyone’s in in any way they can."

CITY OF MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Old Town Manassas is known for its independently owned restaurants and shops. It’s also known for its tourist attraction outside its pavilion, which was installed by Olde Town Landscaping and Virginia is for Lovers 12 years ago.

Olde Towne Landscaping and Historic Manassas’ LOVEworks sign will temporarily be accompanied by the word “hope” while the city’s small businesses and their customers battle COVID-19. Old Towne Landscaping Owner Mark Olsen says he made the hope sign a little smaller than the LOVE letters because “love always comes first.”

“I hope that people will find the motivation to express their hope for the situation everyone’s in in any way they can; whether that’s helping at food banks or eating at restaurants with carryout,” Olsen said.

Olsen says the letters will probably stay up through Christmas.

The full video will air in this evening’s WDVM news.