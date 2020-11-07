Feeding taskforce needs your help

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County Community Feeding Taskforce will prepare 10,000 boxes to handout to local families for Thanksgiving.

The taskforce was established shortly after the onset of the pandemic to bring food to those in need. Since April, the taskforce has served over 5 million meals to families and senior citizens.

This Thanksgiving, the taskforce needs help building the boxes. Volunteers are needed starting November 9-24 and can sign up for three-hour time slots. Volunteers are also needed for a toy drive on November 18. For more information on how you can help, click here.