Federick County restaurant owners excited about restaurant week

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Its restaurant week in Federick County, Virginia, and several food spots are already seeing an increase in customers.

The newly anticipated event will last until Sunday, Feb. 6. More than a dozen restaurants are offering special discounts and giving away goodies.

“Frederick County has a strong food economy, including generational farms, thriving agribusinesses, large-scale food manufacturers, and a growing restaurant scene. FredCo Eats Restaurant Week showcases and celebrates the diverse eateries we have in the County, an important economic sector that adds so much to the overall feel and success of our community. We are excited to rally around our local restaurants this winter,” said Wendy May, marketing manager for the Frederick County Economic Development Authority.

The owner of Fizzle’s BBQ food truck in Winchester says it’s their first year participating in FredCo Eats, and so far they’re excited.

“We anticipate more people coming out and a lot of new people coming out. A lot of people don’t know we’re here, a lot of people do know we’re here. But the food truck scene in this area is not really that big of a thing so we really hope this promotes the food trucks in the area,” said Charlie Greathouse, owner of Fizzle’s BBQ.

Greathouse says they’ve been in business for nearly 4 years. They have several options to offer their customers from chicken, to pork sandwiches, and so much more.

Staff at Fizzle’s BBQ aren’t the only ones excited. The chief operating officer for Daily Buzz Cafe says they’ve already seen an increase in customers.

“Participation has exceeded our expectations with many new customers coming out to sample our restaurant week promotions of coffee or tea flights and specialty grilled cheese, soup, and dessert combos. We are grateful to Frederick County Economic Development Authority for creating this program,” said Sue Daniels, C.O.O. for Daily Buzz Cafe in Stephens City.

Here’s a list of participating restaurants:

Bam Bam’s BBQ

China Town Restaurant & Sushi Bar

Paladin Bar & Grill

Daily Buzz Cafe

Jordan Springs Market BBQ

Shaffers Barbecue

Winchester Taste of India

P2 @ Woolen Mill Bar + Grill

West Oaks Farm & Market

Vault Cellar

Nonni’s Eats & Sweets

Taqueria Guadalajara Mexican Gourmet