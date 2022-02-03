Federick County Public Schools Superintendent focuses on hiring in 2023 budget

When laminating items for the classroom, do a test run on a similar-sized item, particularly if the item you want to laminate would be difficult to replace.

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The superintendent for Frederick County Public Schools in Virginia released his proposed budget for the next school year. One of his main goals? Tackling the county’s teacher shortage.

The Federick County school population grew by nearly 400 students in just one year. The superintendent says to meet the increasing demand, teachers deserve higher pay.

Superintendent David Sovine proposed a $268.8 million dollar budget for the 2022-2023 school year.

“We’re one of the fastest actually the fastest growing region in Virginia. So this allows us to address growth and pupil teacher ratios and overcrowding,” said Sovine.

The budget includes a 5% increase in salaries for all employees, $7000 pay difference for those who teach special needs, and 54 new teaching positions.

“This is a necessary first step but I believe it will require much focus over the continued years to continue to recruit and retain our best talent to serve our students,” he said.

But where will the money come from?!

“So this request is in terms of operating is $4.6 million more for our local dollars and that represents 2.1 million less than I asked for last year,” said Sovine.

As for the rest of the funds, Sovine says it will come from state and federal dollars.

“Our teachers, while it’s been challenging, they’ve been energized to inspire our students. So this budget is meant to keep our very best teachers working with our very talented students”

On Thursday the finance committee of the school board will get a chance to review the superintendent’s budget. The school board’s financial committee will review the budget over the next several months and will have a financial decision in April.