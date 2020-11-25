FCPS’S Group Five will not return to in-person instruction on December 1

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — In a Thanksgiving message to students, Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Scott Brabrand announced Group Five will not be returning to school for hybrid in-person instruction on December 1.

“As we see COVID-19 infection rates continue to rise in our community, we must continue to pause in-person return for students in Group 5 (Early Head Start, PreK, and Kindergarten). Health conditions do not support bringing Group 5 students back to school in person on December 1 as we had hoped. As soon as our specific health metrics indicate that it is safe to add more students for in-person instruction, we will begin to phase back in Group 5 and other groups in school buildings as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Brabrand in his Thanksgiving letter to the school.

This news comes after Fairfax County teachers’ unions pushed back on FCPS to delay the return for Group five due to concerns of virus spikes after the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Dr. Brabrand did not announce a new date for Group Five’s return to in-person instruction. To see his full letter, click here.