FCPS Virginia presents proposed 2022 budget to School Board

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Superintendent David Sovine of Frederick County Public Schools in Virginia presented a proposed budget for the fiscal year 2022 to the School Board.

Over 240 million dollars is the money Superintendent Sovine is asking for Frederick County Public Schools in Virginia. Some of the money is set aside for costs that keep the school going. Other dollars would be put toward 32 new jobs and giving teachers higher salaries.

The fiscal year starts July 1, 2021 and ends on June 30, 2022.