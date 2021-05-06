FCPS to offer limited virtual instruction to students with “documented health/medical needs” in the fall

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Schools announced it will provide a virtual learning option to students who have “documented health/medical needs” during the 2021-2022 school year, but does not plan to offer virtual services in coming years.

According to the school, virtual instruction will be taught by FCPS teachers. Students with special needs or those who require English as a second language services, will be accommodated if they apply for virtual instruction.

Additionally, students who apply for virtual instruction may still be able to participate in extra-curriculars, “there may be options for virtual students to participate in activities or athletics, they will be made on a limited, case-by-case basis,” the school division said in a statement.

In order to apply for virtual instruction, families must submit the Virtual Enrollment Application by May 21.

More information from FCPS:

The school division will be sending a letter to all families with students who are currently virtual this week and will ask them to declare their intent to apply for the Virtual Program. Families choosing to apply must complete a COVID-19 Health Eligibility Form, which requires a health/medical certification of need completed by a licensed physician, nurse practitioner, psychiatrist, or a licensed clinical psychologist. The Health Eligibility Form as well as a Virtual Program Enrollment Application must be submitted by May 21.

The school district said 85,396 students are currently attending in-person instruction with more than 80% of those students attending in person for at least four days a week. Additionally, the COVID-19 transmission rates remain less than 1% district wide.