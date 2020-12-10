FCPS to deploy “Safety Teams” to monitor COVID-19 protocols in schools

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — FCPS is deploying “Safety Teams” to help monitor every school’s adherence to the CDC’s safety mitigation strategies.

The Safety Teams will conduct random checks, report data to school administrators, and provide education and resources to faculty and staff.

Safety Teams will be checking to see if faculty and students are properly wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands, regularly disinfecting, and following contact tracing.

“The role of these teams is to help protect staff and students, and to make sure we all know what we can do to ensure safe, clean, healthy spaces,” said Jeff Platenberg, Assistant Superintendent of Facilities and Transportation Services.

FCPS said they have been “training teams and conducting checks in recent weeks.”