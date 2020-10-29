FCPS teachers union asks teachers to take mental health day

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax Education Association Teachers Union called for FCPS staff to take a “mental health day” Wednesday by calling in sick. The Union informed staff to do so to allow them ample time to make a decision by Friday on whether they will return to school or not when classes begin.

Some community members and parents expressed outrage on Facebook in response to the FEA’s post about taking off for a mental health day.

Community members said FCPS students are being “weaponized” and treated unfairly as they are stuck amid a battle between the Union, parents and the school board.

In a response, FEA stated, “This is not to be taken lightly and the mental health risk is high. Our union has already had to assist members with finding counseling and seeking medical attention due to the stress of this situation.”

Facebook post from FEA.

FEA plans to hold a car rally on Friday where members of the union are being asked to make signs reading “I’m Drawing the Line because I’m virtually priceless.”