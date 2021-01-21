FCPS teacher arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student over 20 years ago

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Fairfax County Public School teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student more than 20 years ago. Marc Damon Cheatham was arrested Wednesday night in Woodbridge, Va.

Marc Damon Cheatham.

Courtesy: FCPD

Cheatham is a current middle school teacher at Holmes Middle School and has charged with two counts of forcible sodomy of a victim under 12, aggravated sexual assault of a victim under 13 and producing obscene materials involving a minor, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. FCPD recently learned that Cheatham sexually assaulted a student in the mid-1990s when he was a teacher at Barden Elementary School.

“Cheatham worked at FCPS for more than 29 years, during his tenure, he worked at several different schools,” said FCPD Second Lieutenant Curry.

Cheatham worked at these FCPS schools:

Mount Eagle Elementary School from 1992-1993

Barden Elementary School from 1993-1998

Belvoir Elementary School from 1998-2000

Lorton Station Elementary School from 2004-2006

Terra Centre Elementary School from 2006-2010

Newington Forest Elementary School from 2010-2017

Current: Holmes Middle School 2017-2021

FCPS released a statement stating:

“This news is very upsetting to all of us. The primary responsibility for FCPS is always the safety and wellbeing of our students. We will continue to be diligent in our efforts to provide a safe learning environment and we commit to swift action any time we are made aware of a potential violation of the trust between our students and staff.”

FCPS announced Cheatham is currently on unpaid leave. The school also said counselors are available to provide support to students and their families.

FCPD asks anyone with information to come forward and contact their Major Crimes Bureau, 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 84741.

“We would encourage anyone who believes they may have been victim of a crime to come forward. No matter how much time has passed, come forward with information, and our detectives and our specialists assigned to our victim service division are here to help you,” said Second Lieutenant Curry.