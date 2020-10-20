FCPS superintendent updates community on return to school dates

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Scott Brabrand, held a virtual Town Hall meeting on Monday to give updates about his return to school proposal.

“Our kids need to be back in school and be in the routines as much as possible, but we need to be sure we’re doing it in a manner as safe as possible,” said Dr. Brabrand during the meeting.

In a continued phased-in process

Pre-K and Kindergarten students are tentatively scheduled to go back to school on November 16.

First and Second grade are expected to return on November 30.

Grades three through six will tentatively return on January 4.

Grades seven through 12 are scheduled to return on February 1.

Dr. Brabrand said he wants to continue to work “very carefully” with teachers to honor their needs and the students’ needs as well as they plan to reopen. He reminded parents they still have the option to decide if their child will or will not return to in-person instruction. He said more information will be sent out this week.