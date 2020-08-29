FCPS Superintendent sends out back to school update letter

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — On Friday Fairfax County Superintendent Dr. Scott Braband released a return to school update.

In the letter he outlined how the mandatory virtual orientation will help students get acquainted with new software, ensuring students will be prepared for the first day.

Braband answered a big question both students and parents have been asking, how homework will completed.

Homework will be completed on Monday, leaving Tuesday through Friday open for student-teacher interaction.

Dr. Braband’s goal is to be transparent as possible with students and families as September quickly approaches.

“Today, I am sharing important Return to School updates to help increase your comfort in starting the school year virtually. We are doing everything within our power to help ensure that each student has the most robust, rigorous, and meaningful learning experience possible” said Dr. Braband.

Other points of concern were addressed in his letter that can be found on FCPS’s website. The next virtual town hall will be held September 2 at 6 p.m.