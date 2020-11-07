FCPS students and employees will have Inauguration Day off

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County School Board has voted to make Inauguration Day, Wednesday, January 20, a holiday for Fairfax County Public Schools students and employees.

January 20 was previously listed on the 2020-2021 school year calendar as a typical school day and workday for all employees.

The School Board also announced teachers will have an extra holiday off in the summer in observation of Juneteenth. This comes after an announcement in June by Governor Northam, making Juneteenth a holiday for all state employees.

Upcoming FCPS dates off: