FCPS students and employees will have Inauguration Day off

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County School Board has voted to make Inauguration Day, Wednesday, January 20, a holiday for Fairfax County Public Schools students and employees. 

January 20 was previously listed on the 2020-2021 school year calendar as a typical school day and workday for all employees. 

The School Board also announced teachers will have an extra holiday off in the summer in observation of Juneteenth. This comes after an announcement in June by Governor Northam, making Juneteenth a holiday for all state employees. 

Upcoming FCPS dates off:

November 112-hour Early Release (Veteran’s Day) 
November 25-27Holiday (Thanksgiving) 
December 21 – January 1, 2021Holiday (Winter Break) – Classes Resume January 4 
January 18Holiday (Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday) 
January 22Holiday (Inauguration Day)
January 22End of Second Quarter – 2-hour Early Release
January 25Student Holiday (Teacher Workday)
February 15Holiday (George Washington’s Birthday and Presidents’ Day) 
March 52-hour Early Release
March 8Student Holiday (Staff Development Day)
March 26End of Third Quarter – 2-hour Early Release
March 29 – April 2Holiday (Spring Break) 
April 5Student Holiday (Teacher Workday) 
May 31Holiday (Memorial Day) 
June 11Last Day of School, Year-End (Early Release) *

