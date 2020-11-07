FCPS students and employees will have Inauguration Day off

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County School Board has voted to make Inauguration Day, Wednesday, January 20, a holiday for Fairfax County Public Schools students and employees.
January 20 was previously listed on the 2020-2021 school year calendar as a typical school day and workday for all employees.
The School Board also announced teachers will have an extra holiday off in the summer in observation of Juneteenth. This comes after an announcement in June by Governor Northam, making Juneteenth a holiday for all state employees.
Upcoming FCPS dates off:
|November 11
|2-hour Early Release (Veteran’s Day)
|November 25-27
|Holiday (Thanksgiving)
|December 21 – January 1, 2021
|Holiday (Winter Break) – Classes Resume January 4
|January 18
|Holiday (Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday)
|January 22
|Holiday (Inauguration Day)
|January 22
|End of Second Quarter – 2-hour Early Release
|January 25
|Student Holiday (Teacher Workday)
|February 15
|Holiday (George Washington’s Birthday and Presidents’ Day)
|March 5
|2-hour Early Release
|March 8
|Student Holiday (Staff Development Day)
|March 26
|End of Third Quarter – 2-hour Early Release
|March 29 – April 2
|Holiday (Spring Break)
|April 5
|Student Holiday (Teacher Workday)
|May 31
|Holiday (Memorial Day)
|June 11
|Last Day of School, Year-End (Early Release) *
