FCPS student creates outdoor classroom for his alma mater

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Fairfax County high school student who is also an eagle scout is putting his skills to use, constructing an outdoor classroom for students at his alma mater, Ravensworth Elementary School.

Logan Pembleton, now a student at Lake Braddock Secondary School, came up with the idea when he saw a posting asking for assistance to create an outdoor space under the school’s new tent.

The 15-year-old saw the opportunity as a way to give back to his community while also fulfilling his Eagle Scout project requirement.

Pembleton created colorful tree stumps for stools and a mobile, waterproof whiteboard with supplies from Home Depot. He says having an outdoor learning option for younger students is important now more than ever.

Donnie Biggs/FCPS

“When I was there, we didn’t really have outside,” said Pembelton. “Now, if the weather’s nice, they can go outside, they can relax a little bit and take their masks off. It makes it easier to learn.”

The classroom took about two days to complete, several hours, and roughly 14 volunteers per day to complete.