FCPS student becomes one of the first female Eagle Scouts

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — An eighth-grader from Fairfax County Public Schools has become one of the first female Eagle Scouts and is officially the youngest in history.

Katie Hunter. Courtesy: Chris Hunter

Katie Hunter, a student at Thoreau Middle School, has worked for 19 months to earn Eagle Scout status, the shortest completion time possible. As a previous Girl Scout, Hunter realized she wanted to complete more rigorous tasks and desired to be one of the first to do it. As of October 1, The Boy Scouts of America announced young women can now become Eagle Scouts if they meet rank requirements.

“I’m so incredibly excited, I really persevered through a lot with Covid and all of that, and I’m so excited that I’m finally here…Both of my brothers are Eagle Scouts so I kind of watched them go through that program and I really wanted to be an Eagle Scout for my whole life. So when I heard that they would be letting girls into scouting, I knew that I would want to be one of the first and I started planning out how I was going to get there,” said Hunter.

Hunter advises anyone who’s thinking about becoming a scout to give it a try because she’s learned how to be a leader and is optimistic for young women to have the same opportunity as young men in scouting.