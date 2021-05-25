FCPS starts COVID-19 vaccine clinic at some high schools for students 12-18

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Schools has opened COVID-19 vaccine clinics at some high schools for students ages 12-18. They partnered with the Fairfax County Health department to open the first vaccination clinic at Bryant High School.

Chris Larrick, principal at Bryant High School, said, “We’re hopeful that when we return in the fall, all of our students are vaccinated and ready for 5 days of learning.”

To ensure that all students are protected from the COVID-19 virus, the school system is providing transportation from students’ base schools to Bryant High School so they can receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“We know that for many of our students, this may be the best opportunity for them to get vaccinated before the summer. Going back to March of last year, I think we’ve learned first and foremost most of our kids need to be in school, they need the face to face interaction with our staff, teachers and with each other,” said Larrick.

According to the county’s health department, over 344 students will get vaccinated.

“We’re just thankful that we can offer this opportunity to the schools, to our students, and to our families,” said Larrick.

FCPS vaccine events are as listed:

FCPS will be expanding their sites by June 1.