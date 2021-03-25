FCPS set to allow spectators to athletic events

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public Schools in Virginia is now easing restrictions to let spectators attend some sporting events.

State guidance will decide how many people are allowed to go to the games starting March 29th. James Wood, Sherando, and Millbrook will each use their own online ticket system with the parents and guardians of athletes having first priority for tickets. All spectators must follow COVID-19 guidelines set by the school and the CDC.

People can still watch indoor sporting events online through the host school’s YouTube channel.