FCPS school board members receive hate-flyers at their doorsteps

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) and the FBI are investigating anti-Semitic propaganda flyers distributed to Fairfax County school board members this week. The flyers say they’re from the Loyal White Knights, a part of the Ku Klux Klan.

WDVM spoke to board member Stella Pekarsky, who found one outside of her home. She said she’s shocked, but not surprised.

“It’s shocking, I think, to see that type of vile hate speech at your doorstep,” said Pekarsky.

These flyers were sent to homes in the Sully District and it saddened me immensely. The hate and vitriol in our country and our community will destroy us. Please rise above- for the future of our children. pic.twitter.com/Wewgq5Tw4G — Stella Pekarsky (@stella_pekarsky) June 17, 2021

Pekarsky believes people are targeting school board members because of the difficult conversations the school district is having in its attempt to be a welcoming and inclusive community for all.

“We are having hard conversations, you know, conversations that I think put people in uncomfortable places,” explained Pekarsky.

Looking for a silver lining in the situation, Pekarsky said the incident reinforces the need for the school district’s equity work.

“It really underscores the need for the work that we do on the school board, for the equity work, for our anti-bias work, for our anti-racism work, because truly the only way you can combat this hate is through education,” stated Pekarsky.

She said there’s a lot of work to be done and she hopes the community will stand up against hate.

“There’s no place for anti-Semitism, no place for homophobia, no place for White supremacist ideas in our communities,” she said.

In a statement, Fairfax County board chairman, Jeffrey McKay said “In Fairfax County, we know our diversity is our strength and we always look to bring more people into our community and make sure they are heard and respected… I can assure you, we will continue to make Fairfax County a community that is safe for everyone.”

Please see my statement below on the KKK propaganda found across the County attacking our School Board members. pic.twitter.com/HNnGDLcDWR — Jeff McKay (@JeffreyCMcKay) June 17, 2021

FCPD is collaborating with the FBI and asks if you see any suspicious activity to call 911 or the non-emergency line, 703-691-2131.