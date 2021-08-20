FCPS school board member advocating for vaccinations

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Following an announcement from Fairfax County Public Schools, one board member is speaking out.

FCPS announced Friday that teachers and other school employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of October or submit to providing regular proof of a negative test.

School Board Member Karl Frisch agreed with this new guidance encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

“Ultimately, this was the right decision,” said Frisch. “If we want to keep our students safe, and our schools running smoothly. This year, everyone who is eligible needs to get vaccinated, not just our teachers and school staff, everyone. The only way we’re going to put this pandemic behind us is if we’re all in this together.”

The first day of school for Fairfax County students is Aug. 23rd.

For more local stories and news tips, follow @EliseKimTV on Facebook or Instagram.