FCPS School Board in Virginia wants money for school improvement projects

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Frederick County School Board in Virginia wants close to 100 million dollars from the Board of Supervisors to fund school improvement projects.

The School Board wants just over 12 million dollars to fix some of the safety issues at Indian Hollow Elementary School such as water damage. Over 72 million dollars is being asked for, to update classrooms and make the learning spaces bigger and better at James Wood High School.

The next step is for the Board of Supervisors to vote whether or not they want to provide funding for the projects. The Board will hold a public hearing on March 10th at 7 pm at the Frederick County Administration Building on North Kent Street.