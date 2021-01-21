FCPS school board adopts Middle School Rezoning Plan

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The School Board for Frederick County Public Schools in Virginia has approved a Middle School Rezoning Plan that impacts which middle school students will attend.

The plan aims to eliminate overcrowding at Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School and James Wood Middle School. The plan also meshes up with the opening of the replacement Robert E. Aylor Middle School in the fall. Impacted families will be notified of the change by the school.

“We understand that changing school attendance zones can be challenging but it has been our experience that both students, as well as their families, are welcomed into their new school communities and adjust to the new school quickly,” said Steve Edwards, Frederick County Public Schools Coordinator of Policy and Communications.

The new plan is set to take effect at the start of the 2021-2022 academic year.