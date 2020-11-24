FCPS says Group 5 students will not return to in-person learning after Thanksgiving

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — In a Thanksgiving message from Fairfax County Public Schools, Superintendent, Scott S. Brabrand stated students in Group 5 (Early Head Start, PreK, and Kindergarten) will not return to in-person learning after Thanksgiving break.
Due to health metrics students will not be returning to in-person learning on December 1 as originally planned. School officials will continue to monitor health metrics and depending on numbers Group 5 will begin phasing back into the classroom.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
