FCPS says Group 5 students will not return to in-person learning after Thanksgiving

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — In a Thanksgiving message from Fairfax County Public Schools, Superintendent, Scott S. Brabrand stated students in Group 5 (Early Head Start, PreK, and Kindergarten) will not return to in-person learning after Thanksgiving break.

Due to health metrics students will not be returning to in-person learning on December 1 as originally planned. School officials will continue to monitor health metrics and depending on numbers Group 5 will begin phasing back into the classroom.