FCPS return to school update

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Schools held a work session Tuesday afternoon to bring an update on the return to in-person instruction. During the meeting, FCPS Superintendent, Dr. Brabrand, gave a presentation outlining upcoming return to school dates that look similar to dates outlined at the last meeting in December.

Dr. Brabrand said this was only an informative meeting, with no new decisions being made just yet. As of now, the timeline for students set to return begins as early as next week. The new plan starts with groups one through four returning to in-person instruction on January 12, followed by the remainder of groups returning by February 9.

This is the updated in-person return timeline:

Groups 1-4 (Select CTW and Special Education) will return on January 12.

Group 5 (Pre-K-Kindergarten and Special Education) will return on January 19.

Group 6 (Grades 1-2) will return on January 26.

Group 7 (Grades 3-4) will return on February 2.

Group 7 repeated (Grades 5-6) will return on February 9.

Group 8 (Grade 7, 9, and 12) will return on January 26.

Group 9 (Grade 8, 10, and 11) will return on February 9.

Many are still concerned about students returning to school. Tina Williams, president of the Fairfax County Federation of Teachers Union said in a statement, “We are deeply concerned that FCPS is rushing to reopen schools while COVID-19 cases are surging like never before. We all want nothing more than for students and staff to return to school for face-to-face instruction, but right now, it just is not safe.”

As of Tuesday, the COVID positivity rate in the county is 12.5,% with a reported 510.1 cases per 100,000 people. Under the teachers union’s 11 pillars of a safe reopening, a “safe reopening” includes a positivity rate under 5%.

