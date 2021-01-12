FCPS receives its first electric school bus

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — FCPS received its first electric bus Tuesday, one of 50 deployed throughout the state in the first rollout.

WDVM initially reported on the buses in November when they were still being built but now, they are arriving at schools across the Commonwealth.

Other school districts in Northern Virginia including Alexandria City Public Schools, Prince William County Public Schools, and Loudoun County Public Schools are also set to receive the buses this month.

A grant from Dominion Energy covered the difference in cost, so schools did not pay more for electric buses than diesel buses in the first launch.

The fleet of 50 buses is expected to prevent almost three million pounds of carbon emissions in one year. For more information about the buses, click here.

FCPS is receiving eight buses total and expects they will be transporting students by mid to late April.