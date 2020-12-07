FCPS receives grant money to improve school security

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public Schools in Virginia has received $35,129 from the Virginia Department of Education in state School Security Equipment Grants.

The school system will use the money to purchase extra security cameras at Indian Hollow Elementary School, Stonewall Elementary School, Frederick County Middle School and Robert E. Aylor Middle School. A total of 12 million dollars in grants were given out across the state of Virginia.