FCPS principal goes door-knocking to get students excited for fall

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — In five weeks, Fairfax County Public School (FCPS) students will be headed back to the classroom for five-day in-person instruction.

It’s been over 15 months since many students in the school district have been to school, prompting West Springfield Elementary School principal, Dr. Kelly Sheers, to visit the homes of dozens of families to share what they’ve learned over the past year and what they’re up to this summer.

Dr. Sheers visits the McDonald family on their front porch.

“It’s making those connections and building those relationships with the students and the parents as well and the families as well, that is really important to me…I can’t wait to see our students and families to a 100% five-day return in the fall,” said Sheers.

Dr. Sheers visited families over a span of a few weeks, hoping to get students excited for the fall and make them feel welcome.