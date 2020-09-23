FCPS outlines what in-person classes will look like

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — On Tuesday afternoon, Fairfax County Public Schools held a virtual meeting discussing a potential return to in-person classes.

Superintendent Dr. Scott Brabrand outlined what a return to school would look like, explaining that the school will open when they feel it’s safe.

FCPS has outlined their plan for how to keep students and faculty safe if a return to in-person classes happens soon. The plan includes parents screening their child’s health daily before school, reduced classroom and bus occupancy, staff receiving PPE and more.

In the event of a confirmed Covid case at school, Dr. Braband believes FCPS has metrics in how to handle it.

“If we were in the classroom and we had a confirmed case, we would transition to virtual learning and then work with the health department around the number of days that would be needed,” said Dr. Brabrand.

It’s important for parents to know that if FCPS decides to move forward with small in-person cohorts, they have the choice to decide if they want their child at school or to continue at home virtually. FCPS will be releasing more information soon.